Chow fun in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chow fun

CHINATOWN INN

520 Third Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
E. Shrimp Chow Fun$15.00
D. Beef Chow Fun$15.00
More about CHINATOWN INN
Sesame Garden - 202 Shiloh St

202 Shiloh St, Mount Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chow Fun$10.00
A famous Cantonese dish with Rice Noodles Stir Fried with Egg, Broccoli, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Snow Peas, and Scallions.
Chow Fun$13.00
A famous Cantonese dish with Rice Noodles Stir Fried with Egg, Broccoli, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Snow Peas, and Scallions.
More about Sesame Garden - 202 Shiloh St
Orient Express - 4609 Forbes Avenue

4609 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spare Ribs Sauce Chow Fun 排骨炒粉$14.50
Pork ribs, green pepper, and white onions in savory black soy bean sauce over wide, chewy, rice-based noodles.
More about Orient Express - 4609 Forbes Avenue

