Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chow mein in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chow mein

Banner pic

 

Sesame Garden - 202 Shiloh St

202 Shiloh St, Mount Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chow mein$13.00
More about Sesame Garden - 202 Shiloh St
Restaurant banner

 

Amazing Wok - 2910 W Liberty Ave

2910 W Liberty Ave, South Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chow Mein$14.00
More about Amazing Wok - 2910 W Liberty Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Shrimp Rolls

Tuna Salad

Gnocchi

Pastrami Sandwiches

Tomato Soup

Garlic Knots

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2048 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston