Chutney in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chutney

Main pic

 

Prince of India -

3614 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chutney$2.99
Sauces to accompany your meal.
More about Prince of India -
Mintt Indian Cuisine image

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Chutney$1.99
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Point Brugge Cafe

401 Hastings Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2236 reviews)
Takeout
Apricot Chutney Tarte Flambée$17.00
apricot chutney, chevre, caramelized onions, arugula, balsamic glaze
More about Point Brugge Cafe
Consumer pic

 

ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines

1534 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Chutney With Plantain Chips$5.00
More about ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines

