Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve coleslaw

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$4.75
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Item pic

 

Chikn - Oakland

3712 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tangy Coleslaw$2.25
More about Chikn - Oakland
Nobby’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
coleslaw$2.60
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Walter's BBQ

4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$6.00
More about Walter's BBQ
Item pic

 

Community Kitchen Pittsburgh

107 Flowers Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.00
8 oz.- Housemade
More about Community Kitchen Pittsburgh
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue image

 

Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.99
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
Bigham Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Side of Coleslaw$2.00
More about Bigham Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Pizza Steak

Chili

Spinach Pizza

Lasagna

Chicken Salad

Taquitos

Steak Subs

Greek Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston