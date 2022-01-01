Cookies in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve cookies
Allegro Hearth Bakery
2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Cookie
|$2.75
Chocolate Chip made with olive oil and topped with sea salt; Double Chocolate with walnuts.
|Ka'ak (Date Semolina Cookie)
|$2.50
Semolina pastry with dates spiced with anise, cinnamon, and nutmeg
Coop DeVille
2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.20
|Sprinkle Cookie
|$5.20
|Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.20
B52 Cafe
5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh
|Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie
|$3.00
Chocolate Chip cookie made with olive oil and topped with sea salt
*NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*
|Ka'ak (Date Semolina Cookie)
|$2.50
Semolina pastry with dates spiced with anise, cinnamon, and nutmeg
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie
|$1.29
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$1.29
|Large Cookies
|$1.99
Nobby’s Pizzeria
373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh
|Cookie, Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Maxwell's Pizza
600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue
|8" Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.99
Gussy's Bagels & Deli
3606 5th avenue, Oakland
|Gussy's Cookie
|$3.00
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Coated in Gussy's Sweet Everything Spice: Walnut, Sesame, Poppy, Cinnamon, Sea Salt
|Gussy's Cookie Dozen
|$30.00
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Coated in Gussy's Sweet Everything Spice: Walnut, Sesame, Poppy, Cinnamon, Sea Salt
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Cookie Dough Cheese Cake
|$3.99
Smashed Waffles
3501 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Cookie Monster
|$5.50
Iced Espresso + Cookie Dough Cold Foam
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Nancy B's Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Aladdin's Eatery
5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Caramel Pecan Cookie
|$2.50
Contains Nuts. Homemade chocolate chip cookie with pecan pieces and swirls of caramel.
Koala Coffee and Tea
820 W Ingomar Rd, McCandless
|Choc Chip cookie
|$2.50
New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.90
Chocolate chunk cookie. Baked fresh right here.
Bae Bae's Cafe
945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$2.50
Chocolate cookie with Peanut Butter Cups. Contains Nuts!
Bae Bae's Cafe
945 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Downtown
|Strawberry Macadamia White Choc Cookie
|$4.00
Cookie of the Week. White Chocolate Macadamia Nut and Strawberry Cookie. Contains Nuts!
Aladdin's Eatery
4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
|Caramel Pecan Cookie
|$2.50
Contains Nuts. Homemade chocolate chip cookie with pecan pieces and swirls of caramel.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
The Alcove Bar & Grille
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|Cookie
|$1.00
|3 Cookies
|$2.50
Community Kitchen Pittsburgh
107 Flowers Ave, Pittsburgh
|Cookie
|$2.00
Ineffable Cà Phê
3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Aladdin's Eatery
630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Caramel Pecan Cookie
|$2.50
|Caramel Pecan Cookie
|$2.50
Contains Nuts. Homemade chocolate chip cookie with pecan pieces and swirls of caramel.
Square One
1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$2.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$2.50
Housemade at My Goodness.
Lola's Eatery
3337 Penn Ave, Pgh
|Funfetti Cookie Bundle (4 Cookies)
|$8.00
|Orange Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.50
|Funfetti Cookies
|$2.50