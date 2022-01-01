Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve cookies

Chikn - Oakland

3712 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

Takeout
Fresh Baked Cookie$2.25
Allegro Hearth Bakery

2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$2.75
Chocolate Chip made with olive oil and topped with sea salt; Double Chocolate with walnuts.
Ka'ak (Date Semolina Cookie)$2.50
Semolina pastry with dates spiced with anise, cinnamon, and nutmeg
Coop DeVille

2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.20
Sprinkle Cookie$5.20
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.20
B52 Cafe

5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie$3.00
Chocolate Chip cookie made with olive oil and topped with sea salt
*NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*
Ka'ak (Date Semolina Cookie)$2.50
Semolina pastry with dates spiced with anise, cinnamon, and nutmeg
Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie$1.29
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.29
Large Cookies$1.99
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie, Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Maxwell's Pizza

600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
8" Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.99
Gussy's Bagels & Deli

3606 5th avenue, Oakland

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gussy's Cookie$3.00
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Coated in Gussy's Sweet Everything Spice: Walnut, Sesame, Poppy, Cinnamon, Sea Salt
Gussy's Cookie Dozen$30.00
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Coated in Gussy's Sweet Everything Spice: Walnut, Sesame, Poppy, Cinnamon, Sea Salt
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Dough Cheese Cake$3.99
Smashed Waffles

3501 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Monster$5.50
Iced Espresso + Cookie Dough Cold Foam
Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Nancy B's Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Oreo Cookies$4.00
D3
Aladdin's Eatery

5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (574 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Pecan Cookie$2.50
Contains Nuts. Homemade chocolate chip cookie with pecan pieces and swirls of caramel.
Koala Coffee and Tea

820 W Ingomar Rd, McCandless

TakeoutFast Pay
Choc Chip cookie$2.50
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel

1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.90
Chocolate chunk cookie. Baked fresh right here.
SANDWICHES

Bae Bae's Cafe

945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.50
Chocolate cookie with Peanut Butter Cups. Contains Nuts!
Bae Bae's Cafe

945 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Downtown

Takeout
Strawberry Macadamia White Choc Cookie$4.00
Cookie of the Week. White Chocolate Macadamia Nut and Strawberry Cookie. Contains Nuts!
Aladdin's Eatery

4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh

TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Pecan Cookie$2.50
Contains Nuts. Homemade chocolate chip cookie with pecan pieces and swirls of caramel.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
The Alcove Bar & Grille

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookie$1.00
3 Cookies$2.50
Community Kitchen Pittsburgh

107 Flowers Ave, Pittsburgh

Takeout
Cookie$2.00
SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
SLIDER VIBES

22 Market Square, Pittsburgh

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies 'n Cream Shake$3.99
Aladdin's Eatery

630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (2398 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Caramel Pecan Cookie$2.50
Caramel Pecan Cookie$2.50
Contains Nuts. Homemade chocolate chip cookie with pecan pieces and swirls of caramel.
Square One

1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

Takeout
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.50
Housemade at My Goodness.
ShadoBeni

1534 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh

TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan cookies$2.00
Lola's Eatery

3337 Penn Ave, Pgh

TakeoutDelivery
Funfetti Cookie Bundle (4 Cookies)$8.00
Orange Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
Funfetti Cookies$2.50
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Lime Black Raspberry On Sugar Cookie$6.50
Chocolate On Peanut Butter Cookie$6.50
Austin's Big Cookie by Quinns$6.00
