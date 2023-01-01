Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve corn dogs

Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Lock & Dam Dog Shop

7331 Butler St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)
Takeout
Corn Dog$5.75
Hand dipped in our housemade batter and fried up!
More about Lock & Dam Dog Shop
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub and Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Corn Dog Bites$8.99
All beef wieners with a sweet corn breading. Like going to the fair, but without the tilt-a-whirl. With a side of yellow or brown mustard.
Kids Corn Dogs$6.99
More about Dad's Pub and Grub
Item pic

 

K-Town Snack Bar

210 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ramen Noodles covered Cheese Corn dog$7.50
[Extra Crunchy Warning]
Crunchy Ramen Noodles covered Mozzarella Cheese Corn Dog
More about K-Town Snack Bar

