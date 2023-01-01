Corn dogs in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve corn dogs
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Lock & Dam Dog Shop
7331 Butler St, Pittsburgh
|Corn Dog
|$5.75
Hand dipped in our housemade batter and fried up!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub and Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|Corn Dog Bites
|$8.99
All beef wieners with a sweet corn breading. Like going to the fair, but without the tilt-a-whirl. With a side of yellow or brown mustard.
|Kids Corn Dogs
|$6.99