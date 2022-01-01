Corn soup in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve corn soup
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Sweet Corn Chicken Soup
|$4.99
Delicious and creamy corn soup with chicken.
|Sweet Corn Veg Soup
|$4.99
Delicious, creamy corn soup with chicken
ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines
1534 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh
|Corn Soup
|$7.00
The sweet taste from the corn is paired with coconut milk, carrots, green banana, piece of corn still on the cob and dahl.