Corn soup in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve corn soup

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Corn Chicken Soup$4.99
Delicious and creamy corn soup with chicken.
Sweet Corn Veg Soup$4.99
Delicious, creamy corn soup with chicken
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines

1534 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Corn Soup$7.00
The sweet taste from the corn is paired with coconut milk, carrots, green banana, piece of corn still on the cob and dahl.
More about ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street

1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soup - Seafood Chowder w Jalapeno & Corn$5.00
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street

