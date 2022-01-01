Crab rangoon in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve crab rangoon
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|crab rangoon
|$8.00
crispy wontons skins, cream cheese, scallion, 6 pcs
|chicken with broccoli
|$22.00
brown sauce
|general tsos chicken
|$22.00
wok-fried breaded dark meat, chili pepper, garlic, ginger, sweet and savory sauce
Senyai Thai Kitchen
5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Senyai Summer Rolls
|$7.00
Tofu, carrot, greens mix, cucumber, and vermicelli noodle.
|Green Curry
|$15.00
Eggplant, green beans, broccoli, bell pepper and fresh basil.
|Tom Yum
|$5.00
Spicy soup with roasted chili, lemongrass, galangal, mushrooms and tomatoes.