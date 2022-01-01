Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2475 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.99
More about Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Salty Fried Chicken Nugget$6.50
Salty breaded deep-fried chicken nuggets
More about Sushi Too
Item pic

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
crispy chicken with broccoli$22.00
jimmy’s “sesame chicken,” sesame seed, sweet orange sauce
L- crispy chicken with broccoli$15.00
jimmy’s “sesame chicken,” sesame seed, sweet orange sauce
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue image

 

Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
HH Crispy Chicken Sliders$7.00
More about Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - South Side

2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Confit Chicken$19.00
quartered chicken leg / crispy brussels / roasted sweet potatos / hot honey
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Moonlit Burgers image

 

Moonlit Burgers

1426 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pickle Brined Crispy Chicken Tenders$5.00
More about Moonlit Burgers
Eggs-R-Us image

 

Eggs-R-Us

2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$9.99
Turkey and Ham with lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch dressing, and mixed cheddar & jack cheeses
More about Eggs-R-Us
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Confit Chicken$19.00
quartered chicken leg / crispy brussels / roasted sweet potatos / hot honey
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

