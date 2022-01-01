Crispy chicken in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.99
More about Sushi Too
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Too
5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Crispy Salty Fried Chicken Nugget
|$6.50
Salty breaded deep-fried chicken nuggets
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|crispy chicken with broccoli
|$22.00
jimmy’s “sesame chicken,” sesame seed, sweet orange sauce
|L- crispy chicken with broccoli
|$15.00
jimmy’s “sesame chicken,” sesame seed, sweet orange sauce
More about Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg
|HH Crispy Chicken Sliders
|$7.00
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Crispy Confit Chicken
|$19.00
quartered chicken leg / crispy brussels / roasted sweet potatos / hot honey
More about Moonlit Burgers
Moonlit Burgers
1426 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
|Pickle Brined Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
More about Eggs-R-Us
Eggs-R-Us
2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton
|Crispy Chicken
|$9.99
Turkey and Ham with lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch dressing, and mixed cheddar & jack cheeses