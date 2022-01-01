Croissants in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve croissants
Pamela’s Diner - Strip District
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|CROISSANT French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.
Allegro Hearth Bakery - Same-Day Pickup
2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Croissant
|$3.50
Light, airy, and delicately flaky, laminated with house-made sunflower butter.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Light, airy, and delicately flaky, laminated with house-made sunflower butter and stuffed with chocolate.
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Croissant Eggwich
|$5.29
A warm croissant egg sandwich with your choice of meat and cheese.
Pamela's Diner - Shadyside
5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|CROISSANT French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.
SANDWICHES
Bae Bae's Cafe
945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Croissant Sandwich
|$7.00
Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner. Perfect Anytime of Day!
Pamela's Diner - Mt. Lebanon
427 Washington Road, Pittsburgh
|CROISSANT French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Egg and Cheddar Croissant
|$11.50
Two over easy eggs topped with cheddar on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.
|Bacon Egg and Cheddar Croissant
|$13.00
Two eggs over easy, bacon, and cheddar on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.
|BLT Croissant
|$13.00
Bacon, lettuce, spring mix, and mayo on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes. (Even better if you add an egg!)