Croissants in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve croissants

Pamela’s Diner image

 

Pamela’s Diner - Strip District

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
CROISSANT French Toast$10.00
3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.
More about Pamela’s Diner - Strip District
Item pic

 

Allegro Hearth Bakery - Same-Day Pickup

2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$3.50
Light, airy, and delicately flaky, laminated with house-made sunflower butter.
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Light, airy, and delicately flaky, laminated with house-made sunflower butter and stuffed with chocolate.
More about Allegro Hearth Bakery - Same-Day Pickup
Item pic

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Eggwich$5.29
A warm croissant egg sandwich with your choice of meat and cheese.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner - Shadyside

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CROISSANT French Toast$10.00
3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.
More about Pamela's Diner - Shadyside
Croissant Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Bae Bae's Cafe

945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant Sandwich$7.00
Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner. Perfect Anytime of Day!
More about Bae Bae's Cafe
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner - Mt. Lebanon

427 Washington Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CROISSANT French Toast$10.00
3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.
More about Pamela's Diner - Mt. Lebanon
Azorean Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Azorean Cafe

4715 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate croissant$4.00
More about Azorean Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Sally Ann's

136 6th Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Croissants$5.00
More about Sally Ann's
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg and Cheddar Croissant$11.50
Two over easy eggs topped with cheddar on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.
Bacon Egg and Cheddar Croissant$13.00
Two eggs over easy, bacon, and cheddar on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.
BLT Croissant$13.00
Bacon, lettuce, spring mix, and mayo on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes. (Even better if you add an egg!)
More about Cafe Raymond

