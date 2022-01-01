Curry in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve curry
Silk Elephant
1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Satay Chicken
|$6.00
|Fresh Rolls
|$6.00
|Green Curry
|$15.00
Noodlehead
242 S. Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls
|$4.50
2 per order
|Street Noodle #1
|$11.50
rice noodles, Thai fried chicken, bok choy, bean sprouts, cilantro
|Thai Fried Chicken
|$7.00
8-10 slices of chicken breast
Senyai Thai Kitchen
5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Senyai Summer Rolls
|$7.00
Tofu, carrot, greens mix, cucumber, and vermicelli noodle.
|Green Curry
|$15.00
Eggplant, green beans, broccoli, bell pepper and fresh basil.
|Tom Yum
|$5.00
Spicy soup with roasted chili, lemongrass, galangal, mushrooms and tomatoes.
Aladdin's Eatery
4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
|Lentil
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
|Spicy Cauliflower
|$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
|Fattoush
|$9.95
Vegan. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs
Aladdin's Eatery
630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Lentil
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
|Veggie Plate
|$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers