Curry in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve curry

Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Satay Chicken$6.00
Fresh Rolls$6.00
Green Curry$15.00
More about Silk Elephant
Noodlehead image

 

Noodlehead

242 S. Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls$4.50
2 per order
Street Noodle #1$11.50
rice noodles, Thai fried chicken, bok choy, bean sprouts, cilantro
Thai Fried Chicken$7.00
8-10 slices of chicken breast
More about Noodlehead
Senyai Thai Kitchen image

 

Senyai Thai Kitchen

5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Senyai Summer Rolls$7.00
Tofu, carrot, greens mix, cucumber, and vermicelli noodle.
Green Curry$15.00
Eggplant, green beans, broccoli, bell pepper and fresh basil.
Tom Yum$5.00
Spicy soup with roasted chili, lemongrass, galangal, mushrooms and tomatoes.
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
Spicy Cauliflower$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
Fattoush $9.95
Vegan. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (2398 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
Lentil$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
Veggie Plate$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery image

 

Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemongrass Noodles$15.00
Mee Kathi$13.00
Laab$12.00
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

