Custard in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve custard

Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street

1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peach Berry Cobbler w Spiced Rum Custard Sauce$12.00
Ripe peaches, strawberries & blueberries baked with sugar, cinnamon & a touch of vanilla topped with a vanilla shortbead crumble w a side of Maggie's Farm Spiced Rum custard sauce.
Vegetarian.
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
egg custard tart$7.00
hong kong dessert staple, flaky light short crust pastry, filled with sweet, rich custard, 3 pcs
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
Senyai Thai Kitchen - Pittsburgh

5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Custard w/ Sweet Sticky Rice$6.00
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen - Pittsburgh
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Custard$5.00
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

