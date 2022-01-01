Custard in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve custard
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh
|Peach Berry Cobbler w Spiced Rum Custard Sauce
|$12.00
Ripe peaches, strawberries & blueberries baked with sugar, cinnamon & a touch of vanilla topped with a vanilla shortbead crumble w a side of Maggie's Farm Spiced Rum custard sauce.
Vegetarian.
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|egg custard tart
|$7.00
hong kong dessert staple, flaky light short crust pastry, filled with sweet, rich custard, 3 pcs
Senyai Thai Kitchen - Pittsburgh
5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Custard w/ Sweet Sticky Rice
|$6.00