Dum biryani in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve dum biryani

Item pic

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hyd Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
Ambur Chicken Dum Biryani, a beloved delicacy hailing from Ambur, Tamil Nadu, is renowned for its subtle yet enticing spice profile. This dish features tender chicken pieces with bone, skillfully combined with fragrant Basmati Rice, creating a symphony of flavors. Served alongside cooling Raita, it's a culinary delight cherished by many.
Weekend Mintt Special Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
Hyderabad Style Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
Wedding style Dum Biryani cooked with Basmati rice ,chicken with bone and Special Indian spices
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Tikka'N'Wrapz - Indian Street Food

220 McHolme Drive, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Dum Biryani (GF)$13.99
Chicken Dum Biryani is classic indian rice dish made of marinated chicken and rice cooked in aromatic spices, served with raita (savory yogurt) (GF)
More about Tikka'N'Wrapz - Indian Street Food
Consumer pic

 

Salem's Market & Grill

2923 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dum Biryani$0.00
Your choice of meat cooked paki style
$64.99 - $179.99
More about Salem's Market & Grill

