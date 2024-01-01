Dum biryani in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve dum biryani
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Hyd Chicken Dum Biryani
|$14.99
Ambur Chicken Dum Biryani, a beloved delicacy hailing from Ambur, Tamil Nadu, is renowned for its subtle yet enticing spice profile. This dish features tender chicken pieces with bone, skillfully combined with fragrant Basmati Rice, creating a symphony of flavors. Served alongside cooling Raita, it's a culinary delight cherished by many.
|Weekend Mintt Special Chicken Dum Biryani
|$14.99
|Hyderabad Style Chicken Dum Biryani
|$14.99
Wedding style Dum Biryani cooked with Basmati rice ,chicken with bone and Special Indian spices
Tikka'N'Wrapz - Indian Street Food
220 McHolme Drive, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Dum Biryani (GF)
|$13.99
Chicken Dum Biryani is classic indian rice dish made of marinated chicken and rice cooked in aromatic spices, served with raita (savory yogurt) (GF)