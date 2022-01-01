Dumplings in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve dumplings
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|classic dumpling - fried
|$9.00
hand-rolled, pork, cabbage, thick flour dough, 4 pcs
|shrimp dumpling
|$11.00
hand-rolled, minced shrimp, rice dough, 4 pcs
|shanghai soup dumpling
|$11.00
hand-rolled, chinese specialty flour dough dumpling, filled with pork, soup broth, scallion, 4 pcs
Senyai Thai Kitchen
5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Dumpling
|$9.00
Thai-style shrimp and pork dumpling, water chestnuts with tangy soy sauce.
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh
|Pork & Shrimp Steamed Dumplings
Bae Bae's Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B, Pittsburgh
|Pork Dumplings
|$8.50
Homemade Pork and cabbage dumplings. 6pcs. Soy garlic and spicy Sambaal sauce on the side. Steamed or Pan Fried
|Frozen Dumplings
|$20.00
DIY, Home Made Frozen Dumplings. Pork, Cabbage and Green Onion. (25 dumplings per bag)