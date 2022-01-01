Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve dumplings

Chicken & Dumpling image

 

Carmi Express

1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Dumpling$4.00
More about Carmi Express
Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dumplings
More about Silk Elephant
Item pic

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
classic dumpling - fried$9.00
hand-rolled, pork, cabbage, thick flour dough, 4 pcs
shrimp dumpling$11.00
hand-rolled, minced shrimp, rice dough, 4 pcs
shanghai soup dumpling$11.00
hand-rolled, chinese specialty flour dough dumpling, filled with pork, soup broth, scallion, 4 pcs
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
Dumpling image

 

Senyai Thai Kitchen

5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dumpling$9.00
Thai-style shrimp and pork dumpling, water chestnuts with tangy soy sauce.
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery image

 

Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork & Shrimp Steamed Dumplings
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
Steamed Pork Dumplings image

 

Bae Bae's Kitchen

951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Dumplings$8.50
Homemade Pork and cabbage dumplings. 6pcs. Soy garlic and spicy Sambaal sauce on the side. Steamed or Pan Fried
Frozen Dumplings$20.00
DIY, Home Made Frozen Dumplings. Pork, Cabbage and Green Onion. (25 dumplings per bag)
More about Bae Bae's Kitchen
Item pic

NOODLES

LuLu's Noodles

400 S Craig St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (157 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Dumplings (6)$6.00
Steamed, pork, veggie, Szechuan chili sauce
More about LuLu's Noodles

