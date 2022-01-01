Eel in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve eel
Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills
1720 washington rd, pittsburgh
|Electric Eel Roll
|$13.75
Unagi (eel), Atlantic salmon, avocado, English cucumber, shredded carrots, topped with a teriyaki drizzle
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Too
5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Eel Roll
|$9.00
smoked eel and cucumber
|Eel sauce
|$1.00
|Eel
|$7.00
Two pcs Sushi or Three pcs Sashimi
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|eel & avocado roll
|$11.00
freshwater eel, avocado, house teriyaki sauce
|eel nigiri
|$6.00
sushi rice, 1 piece
|eel sashimi
|$6.00
daikon radish, 2 pieces
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi ATARASHI - U. of Pittsburgh
120 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh
|Electric Eel Roll
|$13.75
Unagi and Atlantic salmon rolled with avocado, carrot, and cucumber topped sweet teriyaki. Served as 10 pieces.
Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area
210 Mcholme Drive, North Fayette Township
|Electric Eel Roll
|$12.65
Unagi (eel), Atlantic salmon, avocado, English cucumber, shredded carrots, topped with a teriyaki drizzle