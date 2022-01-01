Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve eel

Item pic

 

Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills

1720 washington rd, pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Electric Eel Roll$13.75
Unagi (eel), Atlantic salmon, avocado, English cucumber, shredded carrots, topped with a teriyaki drizzle
More about Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Eel Roll$9.00
smoked eel and cucumber
Eel sauce$1.00
Eel$7.00
Two pcs Sushi or Three pcs Sashimi
More about Sushi Too
Item pic

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
eel & avocado roll$11.00
freshwater eel, avocado, house teriyaki sauce
eel nigiri$6.00
sushi rice, 1 piece
eel sashimi$6.00
daikon radish, 2 pieces
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi ATARASHI - U. of Pittsburgh

120 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Electric Eel Roll$13.75
Unagi and Atlantic salmon rolled with avocado, carrot, and cucumber topped sweet teriyaki. Served as 10 pieces.
More about Sushi ATARASHI - U. of Pittsburgh
Item pic

 

Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area

210 Mcholme Drive, North Fayette Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Electric Eel Roll$12.65
Unagi (eel), Atlantic salmon, avocado, English cucumber, shredded carrots, topped with a teriyaki drizzle
More about Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren image

 

Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren

245 Seventh Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
EEL NIGIRI$9.00
More about Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren

