Egg burritos in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve egg burritos
More about Vibrant Sunshine Juicery Cafe - 103 Delafield Road
Vibrant Sunshine Juicery Cafe - 103 Delafield Road
103 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh
|Egg Breakfast Burrito Baby Loves Tacos
|$10.00
Grilled 12” flour tortilla, hash brown, scrambled egg, Jack cheese, roasted pepper and onion, great with optional hot sauce.
These come to us premade from Baby Loves Tacos, no modifications possible.
More about EatUnique Cafe and Catering -
EatUnique Cafe and Catering -
305 S Craig St, Oakland
|Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Burrito
|$10.00
Crumbled bacon, melted cheddar, and scrambled eggs wrapped in a honey wheat tortilla spread with our house made zesty chipotle sauce.
|Egg and Cheese Burrito
|$9.00
|Egg & Cheese Burrito
|$9.00
Scrambled egg and cheese wrapped in a honey wheat tortilla! Pick your cheese please!