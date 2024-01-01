Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg burritos in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve egg burritos

Item pic

 

Vibrant Sunshine Juicery Cafe - 103 Delafield Road

103 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Breakfast Burrito Baby Loves Tacos$10.00
Grilled 12” flour tortilla, hash brown, scrambled egg, Jack cheese, roasted pepper and onion, great with optional hot sauce.
These come to us premade from Baby Loves Tacos, no modifications possible.
More about Vibrant Sunshine Juicery Cafe - 103 Delafield Road
Main pic

 

EatUnique Cafe and Catering -

305 S Craig St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Burrito$10.00
Crumbled bacon, melted cheddar, and scrambled eggs wrapped in a honey wheat tortilla spread with our house made zesty chipotle sauce.
Egg and Cheese Burrito$9.00
Egg & Cheese Burrito$9.00
Scrambled egg and cheese wrapped in a honey wheat tortilla! Pick your cheese please!
More about EatUnique Cafe and Catering -

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Carrot Cake

General Tso Chicken

Chicken Pasta

Muffins

Dumplings

Curry Chicken

Veggie Burgers

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2517 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (617 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston