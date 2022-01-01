Egg rolls in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|crab rangoon
|$8.00
crispy wontons skins, cream cheese, scallion, 6 pcs
|chicken with broccoli
|$22.00
brown sauce
|general tsos chicken
|$22.00
wok-fried breaded dark meat, chili pepper, garlic, ginger, sweet and savory sauce
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Turkey Cobb Wrap
|$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
|Nachooooo!!!!!
|$8.50
beer cheese / pico / pickled jalapenos / roasted black bean dip / smoked cheddar / sour cream
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
More about LuLu's Noodles
NOODLES
LuLu's Noodles
400 S Craig St, Pittsburgh
|Classic Fried Rice
|$8.00
Choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu.
|Pad Thai
|$10.00
Common street food in Thailand. Rice noodles, Tofu, egg, peanuts. Choice of chicken, pork, shrimp and Tofu.
|Crab Rangoon (5)
|$5.00
Cream cheese, sweetened
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Bacon Gouda Burger
|$14.00
lettuce / tomato / smoked gouda / bacon / grilled onions / 'bama sauce
|Hometown Salad
|$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries