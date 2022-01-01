Egg salad sandwiches in Pittsburgh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack'd EGG

4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (1282 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
EGG SALAD$8.99
This isn't your ordinary Egg Salad. Made with a Cream Cheese and Mayo Mixture served Open Face on an English Muffin. Served with Fries
More about The Crack'd EGG
Milky Way image

PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Milky Way - Pittsburgh

2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Of Egg Salad$6.25
Egg Salad Wrap$8.50
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.50
More about Milky Way - Pittsburgh
My Goodness image

 

My Goodness

1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chickpea "Egg" Salad Sandwich$8.00
House made chickpea salad with vegan mayo, dill, herbs, and celery on 7 grain bread with romaine lettuce- Vegan
More about My Goodness

