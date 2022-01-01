Egg salad sandwiches in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about The Crack'd EGG
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack'd EGG
4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh
|EGG SALAD
|$8.99
This isn't your ordinary Egg Salad. Made with a Cream Cheese and Mayo Mixture served Open Face on an English Muffin. Served with Fries
More about Milky Way - Pittsburgh
PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Milky Way - Pittsburgh
2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh
|Side Of Egg Salad
|$6.25
|Egg Salad Wrap
|$8.50
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.50