Egg sandwiches in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack'd Egg
4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh
|CRACK'D EGG SANDWICH
|$9.99
2 Eggs, Choice of Meat & Bread, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato with 5 Crispy Potato Pancakes.
Pamela’s Diner
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|Meat & Eggs
|$9.75
Eggs any style. Comes w/ choice of side, toast, & meat
|French Toast
|$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
|Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes
|$8.00
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
Pamela's Diner
427 Washington Road, Pittsburgh
|2 Eggs
|$7.75
Eggs any style. Comes w/ choice of side, & toast
|Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes
|$6.75
2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
|Strawberry Hotcakes
|$10.00
Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with fresh strawberries, brown sugar, sour cream, & topped with whip cream
My Goodness
1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich
|$9.00
Housemade chive buttermilk biscuit with local free range eggs, housemade sausage & white cheddar cheese
|Turkey Rachel Panini
|$10.00
Boar’s Head roasted turkey, spicy coleslaw, swiss cheese & Russian dressing (on side) on rye bread.
|Roasted Greens Panini
|$8.50
Sautéed greens, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms & My Goodness cashew cheese on sourdough bread. *** temporarily made with 7 grain bread instead of sourdough ***
Eggs-R-Us
2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton
|Eggs-R-Us "Almost" Famous Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.99
Two farm fresh eggs atop grilled Italian bread with melted cheese and your choice of bacon, ham, breakfast suasage, or hot sausage
|Big Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
Stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheese, peppers, and onions. Topped with salsa and / or sour cream, cheddar / jack cheeses
|Two Biscuits with Sausage Gravy & Two Farm Fresh Eggs
|$9.99
Prepared your way