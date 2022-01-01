Egg sandwiches in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

The Crack'd Egg image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack'd Egg

4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (1282 reviews)
Takeout
CRACK'D EGG SANDWICH$9.99
2 Eggs, Choice of Meat & Bread, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato with 5 Crispy Potato Pancakes.
More about The Crack'd Egg
Pamela’s Diner image

 

Pamela’s Diner

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meat & Eggs$9.75
Eggs any style. Comes w/ choice of side, toast, & meat
French Toast$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes$8.00
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
More about Pamela’s Diner
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Egg* & Cheese Sandwich$4.50
More about Pamela's Diner
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner

427 Washington Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Eggs$7.75
Eggs any style. Comes w/ choice of side, & toast
Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes$6.75
2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
Strawberry Hotcakes$10.00
Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with fresh strawberries, brown sugar, sour cream, & topped with whip cream
More about Pamela's Diner
My Goodness image

 

My Goodness

1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich$9.00
Housemade chive buttermilk biscuit with local free range eggs, housemade sausage & white cheddar cheese
Turkey Rachel Panini$10.00
Boar’s Head roasted turkey, spicy coleslaw, swiss cheese & Russian dressing (on side) on rye bread.
Roasted Greens Panini$8.50
Sautéed greens, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms & My Goodness cashew cheese on sourdough bread. *** temporarily made with 7 grain bread instead of sourdough ***
More about My Goodness
Eggs-R-Us image

 

Eggs-R-Us

2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs-R-Us "Almost" Famous Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Two farm fresh eggs atop grilled Italian bread with melted cheese and your choice of bacon, ham, breakfast suasage, or hot sausage
Big Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheese, peppers, and onions. Topped with salsa and / or sour cream, cheddar / jack cheeses
Two Biscuits with Sausage Gravy & Two Farm Fresh Eggs$9.99
Prepared your way
More about Eggs-R-Us

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken

Risotto

Chips And Salsa

Garlic Knots

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston