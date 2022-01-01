Fish and chips in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Fish & Chips
|$11.99
Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!
More about Coop DeVille
Coop DeVille
2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Fish and Chips
|$24.00
Two pieces of hand beer-battered Cod served with fries.
More about Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Fish & Chips
|$14.75
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Fish and Chips
|$12.99
Crispy panko breaded cod pieces with fries on the side. Comes with tartar, cocktail, and ketchup.
More about Maxwell's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Maxwell's Pizza
600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue
|Fish & Chips
|$8.99
More about Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
3 pieces of beer battered cod served with fries