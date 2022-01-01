French fries in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve french fries
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|French Fries
|$5.25
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna
|French Fries
plain, with cheese or with cheese & bacon
PIZZA • SALADS
Spak Bros. Pizza
5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|French Fries
|$2.99
Plateful of straight-cut potato fries. Includes ketchup packets. 🅥 Vegan.
SLIDER VIBES
22 Market Square, Pittsburgh
|Nashville Hot
|$3.79
Fried chicken, Nashville hot oil, creamy slaw, pickles
|Lunch Bag Special Sliders
|$8.99
Two sliders of your choice, a side of fries and any canned coke product.
|Impossible
|$3.99
Impossible patty, American cheese, caramelized oinions, garlic aioli