French fries in Pittsburgh

Lot 17 image

 

Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$4.00
More about Lot 17
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$5.25
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs image

 

Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs

183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries
plain, with cheese or with cheese & bacon
More about Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
Spak Bros. Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Spak Bros. Pizza

5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (976 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$2.99
Plateful of straight-cut potato fries. Includes ketchup packets. 🅥 Vegan.
More about Spak Bros. Pizza
SLIDER VIBES image

 

SLIDER VIBES

22 Market Square, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Hot$3.79
Fried chicken, Nashville hot oil, creamy slaw, pickles
Lunch Bag Special Sliders$8.99
Two sliders of your choice, a side of fries and any canned coke product.
Impossible$3.99
Impossible patty, American cheese, caramelized oinions, garlic aioli
More about SLIDER VIBES
Milky Way image

PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Milky Way

2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tossed Salad Bar$10.95
Combo 7 - Pie Family FF$26.95
Mixed Fries$4.75
More about Milky Way

