French toast in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve french toast
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack'd Egg
4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh
|CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST
|$8.99
With a touch of Sugar and Cinnamon. Served with your choice of Breakfast Meat.
Pamela’s Diner
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|French Toast
|$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
|CALIFORNIA French Toast
|$9.00
3 pieces of whole wheat raisin bread, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter. Topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping or chocolate chip or walnuts optional
|CROISSANT French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.
Cafe Moulin
732 Filbert Street, Shadyside
|Barcelona French Toast
|$12.00
mascarpone, goat gouda and berry compote
|Amsterdam French Toast
|$12.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, side maple butter
|Classic French Toast
|$8.00
two thick slices brioche and side maple butter
Saxbys
4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh
|French Toast Muffin Cold Brew
A special cold brew in celebration of the graduation season, ideated and voted on by graduating seniors! Cold Brew with french toast muffin steeped oat milk. Available for a limited time.
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|French Toast with Berries
|$7.99
2 pieces of homemade french toast with powdered sugar and fresh berries.
|French Toast Bake
|$7.99
Thick slices of cubed french toast layered with cream cheese, resting on top of creamy maple custard. Comes with syrup.
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nobby’s Pizzeria
373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh
|3 Slice French Toast
|$5.99
|1 Slice French Toast
|$2.75
The Speckled Egg
501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh
|French Toast
|$11.00
Brown Butter French Toast, Whipped Butter, Strawberry Cardamon Jam, Local Maple Syrup
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Kids French Toast
|$5.75
1 slice of thick-cut brioche, dipped is custard & grilled; topped w/butter, powdered sugar & whipped cream; served w/maple syrup; VGTRN
|French Toast Special
|$15.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter French Toast:
Chocolate Brioche French Toast topped with butterfinger pieces, powdered sugar and butter.
|Single Brioche French Toast
|$5.75
1 slice of thick-cut brioche dipped in custard and grilled; topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Dor-Stop Restaurant
1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
|Walnut French Toast
|$6.95
|Raspberry French Toast
|$9.95
|Texas French Toast
|$6.45
Steel Mill Saloon
1225 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Bailey's French Toast
|$14.00
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Half Plain French Toast
|$5.50
Half an order of the house challah french toast. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with a side of local maple syrup. (1 slice)
|French Toast
|$12.00
House challah french toast topped with strawberry compote, blueberries, powdered sugar and whipped cream. (2 slices)
|Little Plain French Toast
|$6.00
Half an order of the plain challah french toast. Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and a side of local maple syrup.
Eggs-R-Us
2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton
|French Toast
|$6.99
Three hearty slices of our thick sliced Italian toast with a hint of cinnamon
|French Toast Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.29
Two farm fresh eggs atop grilled French toast with melted cheese and your choice of bacon, ham, breakfast sausage, or hot suasage
|Raisin French Toast (4)
|$6.99
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bigham Tavern
321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh
|Side French Toast
|$4.00