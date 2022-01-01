Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve french toast

The Crack'd Egg image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack'd Egg

4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (1282 reviews)
Takeout
CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST$8.99
With a touch of Sugar and Cinnamon. Served with your choice of Breakfast Meat.
More about The Crack'd Egg
Pamela’s Diner image

 

Pamela’s Diner

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
CALIFORNIA French Toast$9.00
3 pieces of whole wheat raisin bread, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter. Topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping or chocolate chip or walnuts optional
CROISSANT French Toast$10.00
3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.
More about Pamela’s Diner
Item pic

 

Cafe Moulin

732 Filbert Street, Shadyside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Barcelona French Toast$12.00
mascarpone, goat gouda and berry compote
Amsterdam French Toast$12.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, side maple butter
Classic French Toast$8.00
two thick slices brioche and side maple butter
More about Cafe Moulin
Item pic

 

Saxbys

4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Muffin Cold Brew
A special cold brew in celebration of the graduation season, ideated and voted on by graduating seniors! Cold Brew with french toast muffin steeped oat milk. Available for a limited time.
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast with Berries$7.99
2 pieces of homemade french toast with powdered sugar and fresh berries.
French Toast Bake$7.99
Thick slices of cubed french toast layered with cream cheese, resting on top of creamy maple custard. Comes with syrup.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Nobby’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3 Slice French Toast$5.99
1 Slice French Toast$2.75
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
French Toast image

 

The Speckled Egg

501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$11.00
Brown Butter French Toast, Whipped Butter, Strawberry Cardamon Jam, Local Maple Syrup
More about The Speckled Egg
Item pic

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Kids French Toast$5.75
1 slice of thick-cut brioche, dipped is custard & grilled; topped w/butter, powdered sugar & whipped cream; served w/maple syrup; VGTRN
French Toast Special$15.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter French Toast:
Chocolate Brioche French Toast topped with butterfinger pieces, powdered sugar and butter.
Single Brioche French Toast$5.75
1 slice of thick-cut brioche dipped in custard and grilled; topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN
More about Square Cafe
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CROISSANT French Toast$10.00
3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.
French Toast$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
CALIFORNIA French Toast$9.00
3 pieces of whole wheat raisin bread, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter. Topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping or chocolate chip or walnuts optional
More about Pamela's Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Dor-Stop Restaurant

1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (1219 reviews)
Takeout
Walnut French Toast$6.95
Raspberry French Toast$9.95
Texas French Toast$6.45
More about The Dor-Stop Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Steel Mill Saloon

1225 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bailey's French Toast$14.00
More about Steel Mill Saloon
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner

427 Washington Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
CALIFORNIA French Toast$9.00
3 pieces of whole wheat raisin bread, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter. Topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping or chocolate chip or walnuts optional
CROISSANT French Toast$10.00
3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.
More about Pamela's Diner
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Half Plain French Toast$5.50
Half an order of the house challah french toast. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with a side of local maple syrup. (1 slice)
French Toast$12.00
House challah french toast topped with strawberry compote, blueberries, powdered sugar and whipped cream. (2 slices)
Little Plain French Toast$6.00
Half an order of the plain challah french toast. Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and a side of local maple syrup.
More about Cafe Raymond
Eggs-R-Us image

 

Eggs-R-Us

2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$6.99
Three hearty slices of our thick sliced Italian toast with a hint of cinnamon
French Toast Breakfast Sandwich$8.29
Two farm fresh eggs atop grilled French toast with melted cheese and your choice of bacon, ham, breakfast sausage, or hot suasage
Raisin French Toast (4)$6.99
More about Eggs-R-Us
Bigham Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Side French Toast$4.00
More about Bigham Tavern
Bob's Diner image

 

Bob's Diner

1230 Grove Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
French Toast$6.95
Three slices of Italian bread dipped in our secret batter
More about Bob's Diner

