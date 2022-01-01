Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo FRIED Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Chicken breast hand breaded fried to a golden brown, buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried with your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted sesame seeded bun.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Cinderlands Warehouse

2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
**ALL FOOD FRIED IN PEANUT OIL ** Piri Piri Hot Sauce / Ranch Yogurt / Cucumber Mint Salad / Pickled Red Onion / Ben Martin's Potato Roll || ALLERGENS: Gluten/Diary
More about Cinderlands Warehouse
Walter's BBQ - 4501 Butler St.

4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bad Arse Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hand breaded chicken breast, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and walter's special sauce!
More about Walter's BBQ - 4501 Butler St.
The Alcove - Greentree

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
More about The Alcove - Greentree
Sally Ann's

136 6th Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
iceberg lettuce, buttermilk ranch, dill pickles
More about Sally Ann's
Chip N Rocks Pizzeria

2885 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$7.00
LETTUCE, TOMATO, & MAYO
More about Chip N Rocks Pizzeria

