Fried chicken sandwiches in Pittsburgh
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo FRIED Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Chicken breast hand breaded fried to a golden brown, buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried with your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted sesame seeded bun.
Cinderlands Warehouse
2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
**ALL FOOD FRIED IN PEANUT OIL ** Piri Piri Hot Sauce / Ranch Yogurt / Cucumber Mint Salad / Pickled Red Onion / Ben Martin's Potato Roll || ALLERGENS: Gluten/Diary
Walter's BBQ - 4501 Butler St.
4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville
|Bad Arse Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hand breaded chicken breast, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and walter's special sauce!
The Alcove - Greentree
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
Sally Ann's
136 6th Street, Pittsburgh
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
iceberg lettuce, buttermilk ranch, dill pickles