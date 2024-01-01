Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken wings in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve fried chicken wings

Zen Ramen & Poke - 977 Freeport Road Pittsburgh, PA 15238

977 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried chicken Wings(6pcs)$8.00
Choose of sauce: spicy mayos or Sweet chili. Or Garlic sauce or Kastu sauce,
More about Zen Ramen & Poke - 977 Freeport Road Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Item pic

 

Bae Bae's Kitchen

951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bae Bae's Wings$16.50
Jumbo Wings, Double Fried. Choice of Maple Gochujang, Sweet Soy Garlic, or Japanese 7 Spice with Honey Wasabi
More about Bae Bae's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Salem's Market & Grill

2923 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Wings$59.99
Breaded wing dings
More about Salem's Market & Grill

