Fried rice in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.99
Steamed basmati rice stir-fried with
chicken, green onions and soya sauce
|Egg Fried Rice
|$12.99
Steamed basmati rice stir-fried with egg,
vegetables and soya sauce
|Mintt Special Paneer Fried Rice
|$13.99
On tawa, Mintt Special sauce will be added with Paneer, mixed with rice.
More about Cinderlands Warehouse
Cinderlands Warehouse
2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Thai Fried Rice
|$15.00
**SPICY** Jasmine Rice / Pork Belly / Fish Sauce Vinaigrette / Scrambled Eggs / Cilantro / Onions / Peppers / Peanuts || ALLERGENS: Peanut/Egg/Soy/Fish
More about Silk Elephant
TAPAS
Silk Elephant
1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Basil Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Fruity Fried Rice
|$13.00
|Curry Fried Rice
|$12.00
More about Sushi Too
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Too
5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Deluxe Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.00
green bean, carrots, broccoli, onion, chicken
|House Vegetable Fried Rice
|$12.50
Snow peas, mushroom, green bean, carrots, broccoli, onion
|Deluxe Shrimp Fried Rice
|$16.00
green bean, carrots, broccoli, onion, shrimp
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|GF - chicken fried rice
|$14.00
napa, mushroom, bamboo, scallion, egg noodle
|GF egg fried rice
|$13.00
egg, scallion
|vegetable fried rice
|$15.00
broccoli, egg, pea, carrot, onion, scallion, soy
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Senyai Thai Kitchen
5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Spicy Fried Rice
|$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice, eggs, Chinese broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, onion and basil.
|Fried Rice
|$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice, eggs, tomatoes, Chinese broccoli and onion.
|Crab Fried Rice
|$24.00
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh
|Crab Fried Rice
|$17.00
|Thai Style Fried Rice
|$15.00
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.00