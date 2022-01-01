Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$13.99
Steamed basmati rice stir-fried with
chicken, green onions and soya sauce
Egg Fried Rice$12.99
Steamed basmati rice stir-fried with egg,
vegetables and soya sauce
Mintt Special Paneer Fried Rice$13.99
On tawa, Mintt Special sauce will be added with Paneer, mixed with rice.
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Cinderlands Warehouse

2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Thai Fried Rice$15.00
**SPICY** Jasmine Rice / Pork Belly / Fish Sauce Vinaigrette / Scrambled Eggs / Cilantro / Onions / Peppers / Peanuts || ALLERGENS: Peanut/Egg/Soy/Fish
More about Cinderlands Warehouse
Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basil Fried Rice$12.00
Fruity Fried Rice$13.00
Curry Fried Rice$12.00
More about Silk Elephant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Deluxe Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
green bean, carrots, broccoli, onion, chicken
House Vegetable Fried Rice$12.50
Snow peas, mushroom, green bean, carrots, broccoli, onion
Deluxe Shrimp Fried Rice$16.00
green bean, carrots, broccoli, onion, shrimp
More about Sushi Too
Item pic

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF - chicken fried rice$14.00
napa, mushroom, bamboo, scallion, egg noodle
GF egg fried rice$13.00
egg, scallion
vegetable fried rice$15.00
broccoli, egg, pea, carrot, onion, scallion, soy
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
Item pic

 

Senyai Thai Kitchen

5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice, eggs, Chinese broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, onion and basil.
Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice, eggs, tomatoes, Chinese broccoli and onion.
Crab Fried Rice$24.00
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery image

 

Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$17.00
Thai Style Fried Rice$15.00
Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
Classic Fried Rice image

NOODLES

LuLu's Noodles

400 S Craig St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (157 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Fried Rice$8.00
Choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu.
More about LuLu's Noodles

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Wonton Soup

Chopped Chicken Salad

Beef Salad

White Pizza

Chicken Salad

Miso Soup

Brisket

Kung Pao Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston