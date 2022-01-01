Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve garden salad

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2475 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad - Half Pan$35.00
X Large Pizza & 12pc. Wing Combo W/ Large Garden Salad$35.99
XL One Topping Pizza, 12pc. Wings & Lg Garden Salad
Garden Salad - Large Pan$68.00
More about Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill

201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$4.99
More about Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs image

 

Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs

183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions,
cucumbers, and pepperoncinis
More about Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
Spak Bros. Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Spak Bros. Pizza

5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (976 reviews)
Takeout
Small Garden Salad$4.99
Spring mix, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Side of Dressing. 🅥 Vegan.
Garden Salad$8.99
Spring mix, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Side of Dressing (x2). 🅥 Vegan.
More about Spak Bros. Pizza
Nobby’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, and Your Choice of Dressing on the Side
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
Carmi Express image

 

Carmi Express

1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$8.00
More about Carmi Express
Maxwell's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Maxwell's Pizza

600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Side Garden Salad$4.99
More about Maxwell's Pizza
Item pic

 

Community Kitchen Pittsburgh

107 Flowers Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spring Mix Garden Salad
Place your preorder for Easter sides with CKP!
4/13- UPMC Mercy drop-off orders only!
4/14- All others pick up at Community Kitchen Pittsburgh
More about Community Kitchen Pittsburgh
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Garden Salad w/cheese$6.99
Small Garden Salad$5.99
Garden Salad
Romaine and Spring Mix , Tomato, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onion.
Choice of Dressing Ranch, Turkish,Lite Italian, Balsamic Vinaigrette, French
More about Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Chopped Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Chicken Curry

Spaghetti

Triple Chocolate Cake

Grilled Chicken

Baklava

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston