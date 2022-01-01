Garlic knots in Pittsburgh

Nobby’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken
House-made Ranch Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce
Italian Hoagie
Salami, capicola, mortadella, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and italian dressing
Breadsticks$5.95
Served with a Side of Marinara and Garlic Butter
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
Butler Brothers Pizza image

 

Butler Brothers Pizza

183 Butler St, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$4.00
Twisted dough knots baked and tossed in our garlic parmesan sauce, and dusted with parmesan cheese and chopped parsley
More about Butler Brothers Pizza
Slice on Broadway image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slice on Broadway

2128 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Steak Hoagie$9.49
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
The Big Guy$11.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
Pepperoni Roll$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
More about Slice on Broadway
Slice on Broadway image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slice on Broadway

6004 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
Takeout
The Big Guy$11.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
Classic Steak Hoagie$9.49
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
Pepperoni Roll$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
More about Slice on Broadway

