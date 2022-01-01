Garlic knots in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve garlic knots
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nobby’s Pizzeria
373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh
|Buffalo Chicken
House-made Ranch Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce
|Italian Hoagie
Salami, capicola, mortadella, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and italian dressing
|Breadsticks
|$5.95
Served with a Side of Marinara and Garlic Butter
More about Butler Brothers Pizza
Butler Brothers Pizza
183 Butler St, Etna
|Garlic Knots
|$4.00
Twisted dough knots baked and tossed in our garlic parmesan sauce, and dusted with parmesan cheese and chopped parsley
More about Slice on Broadway
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slice on Broadway
2128 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh
|Classic Steak Hoagie
|$9.49
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
|The Big Guy
|$11.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
|Pepperoni Roll
|$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
More about Slice on Broadway
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slice on Broadway
6004 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh
|The Big Guy
|$11.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
|Classic Steak Hoagie
|$9.49
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
|Pepperoni Roll
|$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.