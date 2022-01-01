Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

Mindy's Take & Bake

1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh

Takeout
Strawberry & Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
Peppery arugula, tender baby spinach, ripe strawberries, crumbled goat cheese, toasted almonds, pickled red onion and out housemade balsamic vinaigrette.
This is served kit-style for quick assembly for a delicious, fresh salad. This in a generous entrée sized salad or 2 side salads.
﻿Vegetarian. Gluten Free.
More about Mindy's Take & Bake
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

Takeout
goat cheese salad$14.00
raisin, cranberry, tomato, cucumber, mixed greens, soy-truffle dressing
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel

