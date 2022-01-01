Grilled chicken in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Pgh Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.09
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled chicken breast.
|Sunny Cheese Burger
|$9.89
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with aged cheddar and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
|Giant Fried Fish Sandwich
|$12.09
Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!
More about Saxbys
Saxbys
4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh
|Cinnamon Apple Butter Plant-Powered Overnight Oats
|$4.50
100% plant-powered. Gluten-free overnight oats made in-house with oat milk, organic granola, apple butter, cinnamon & pepitas.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.99
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.
|Matcha Latte
|$3.95
A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
More about The Garden Restaurant
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|The Classic Burger
|$6.99
|Kids Chicken Planks W/ Fries
|$4.99
|10 Wings
|$11.99
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
|Lentil
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
|Spicy Cauliflower
|$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
|Fattoush
|$9.95
Vegan. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Lentil
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
|Veggie Plate
|$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
More about Osteria 2350
Osteria 2350
2350 Railroad St, Pittsburgh
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
romaine, white anchovy, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
|Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
|$18.00
house ravioli & Alfredo sauce, sautéed mushrooms, fresh basil, shallots
|Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|$9.00
bacon, Swiss cheese, romaine, fresh tomato, mayonnaise. Comes with house-made chips.
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
Dad's Pub & Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Shaved sirloin with mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone. Also available in a tasty chicken version.
|Chicken Planks
|$8.99
Crispy, battered, fresh chicken tossed in mild sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Jumbo Fish Sandwich
|$10.99
Panko breaded cod, served on a bakery fresh roll.