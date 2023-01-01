Gumbo in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve gumbo
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh
|Gumbo w Chorizo Dirty Rice
|$16.00
Housemade chorizo baked into dirty rice loaded with peppers, onion & spices topped with a scratch made gumbo with andouille sausage, pulled chicken and tender gulf shrimp simmered in seafood stock with bay leaf, herbs & spices, tomato, okra, onions & peppers thickened with a dark brown roux and served with fresh baked honey butter cornbread muffins.
More about Totopo Cocina & Cantina
Totopo Cocina & Cantina
660 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon
|Guajillo Gumbo
|$20.00
Shrimp, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions and Garlic simmered in a Spicy Guajillo Cajun-Style Broth with Spicy Rice Flour and Cream. Topped with Steamed Rice, Cilantro and Dry Chile Guajillo.