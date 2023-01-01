Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gumbo in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve gumbo

Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street

1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh

Takeout
Gumbo w Chorizo Dirty Rice$16.00
Housemade chorizo baked into dirty rice loaded with peppers, onion & spices topped with a scratch made gumbo with andouille sausage, pulled chicken and tender gulf shrimp simmered in seafood stock with bay leaf, herbs & spices, tomato, okra, onions & peppers thickened with a dark brown roux and served with fresh baked honey butter cornbread muffins.
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
Totopo Cocina & Cantina

660 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Guajillo Gumbo$20.00
Shrimp, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions and Garlic simmered in a Spicy Guajillo Cajun-Style Broth with Spicy Rice Flour and Cream. Topped with Steamed Rice, Cilantro and Dry Chile Guajillo.
More about Totopo Cocina & Cantina

