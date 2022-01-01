Home fries in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve home fries
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Side: Home Fries
|$4.29
Crispy home fries with peppers and onions.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|Home Fries
|$4.00
Industry Public House Lawrenceville
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Home Fries
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Dor-Stop Restaurant
1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
|Home Fries
|$2.55
New York Super Subs
1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh
|Home Fries With Cheese
|$4.50