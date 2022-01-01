Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Home fries in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve home fries

Eadie's Market & Catering image

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Side: Home Fries$4.29
Crispy home fries with peppers and onions.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Home Fries image

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Home Fries$4.00
VGN
More about Square Cafe
New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel

1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Home Fries$4.00
More about New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
Industry Public House Lawrenceville image

 

Industry Public House Lawrenceville

4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Home Fries$6.00
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville
The Dor-Stop Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Dor-Stop Restaurant

1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (1219 reviews)
Takeout
Home Fries$2.55
More about The Dor-Stop Restaurant
New York Super Subs image

 

New York Super Subs

1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Home Fries With Cheese$4.50
More about New York Super Subs
Eggs-R-Us image

 

Eggs-R-Us

2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Home Fried Potatoes$2.99
More about Eggs-R-Us

