Hot and sour soup in Pittsburgh

Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Hot & Sour Veg Soup
|$6.99
An exotic soup of chopped mixed vegetables with fresh onions, garlic and ginger
|Hot & Sour Chicken Soup
|$6.99
An exotic soup of chicken with fresh onions, garlic and ginger.
PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Milky Way - Pittsburgh
2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh
|Hot & Sour Soup
|$6.00
Sesame Garden - 202 Shiloh St
202 Shiloh St, Mount Washington
|Hot and sour soup
|$3.00