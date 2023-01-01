Hot and sour soup in Pittsburgh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve hot and sour soup

Mintt Indian Cuisine image

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot & Sour Veg Soup$6.99
An exotic soup of chopped mixed vegetables with fresh onions, garlic and ginger
Hot & Sour Chicken Soup$6.99
An exotic soup of chicken with fresh onions, garlic and ginger.
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Milky Way image

PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Milky Way - Pittsburgh

2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot & Sour Soup$6.00
More about Milky Way - Pittsburgh
Banner pic

 

Sesame Garden - 202 Shiloh St

202 Shiloh St, Mount Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot and sour soup$3.00
More about Sesame Garden - 202 Shiloh St
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Foon Restaurant - 1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr

1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot and Sour Soup (Spicy)$6.00
Tofu, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, egg and green onion
More about Thai Foon Restaurant - 1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr

