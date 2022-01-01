Hummus in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve hummus

Hummus image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

929 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery
EGE Mediterranean image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

EGE Mediterranean

190 North Craig St., Pittsburgh

Avg 4.9 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Bowl$12.99
a Bed of Hummus, Grilled Green Pepper and Onion, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Persian Cucumber
GF Bianca$18.99
Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt
Extra Pita$1.50
More about EGE Mediterranean
Hummus image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (574 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room image

PIZZA • GRILL

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 7th St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Pollo$23.00
Our delicious Proper pizza dough stuffed with balsamic-marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, fresh baby spinach, caramelized red onions, fresh ricotta, and roasted garlic. Served with a 6 oz. side of San Marzano marinara sauce.
Amalfi Salad (GF)$12.00
Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon-shallot vinaigrette (served on side)
Margherita$18.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, extra-virgin olive oil
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
Spicy Cauliflower$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
Fattoush $9.95
Vegan. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs
More about Aladdin's Eatery
The Forge Pgh image

 

The Forge Pgh

3345 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$10.00
chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon, and garlic
More about The Forge Pgh
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (2398 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
Lentil$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
Veggie Plate$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
More about Aladdin's Eatery

