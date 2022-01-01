Hummus in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve hummus
Aladdin's Eatery
929 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
EGE Mediterranean
190 North Craig St., Pittsburgh
|Hummus Bowl
|$12.99
a Bed of Hummus, Grilled Green Pepper and Onion, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Persian Cucumber
|GF Bianca
|$18.99
Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt
|Extra Pita
|$1.50
Aladdin's Eatery
5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
139 7th St, Pittsburgh
|Pollo
|$23.00
Our delicious Proper pizza dough stuffed with balsamic-marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, fresh baby spinach, caramelized red onions, fresh ricotta, and roasted garlic. Served with a 6 oz. side of San Marzano marinara sauce.
|Amalfi Salad (GF)
|$12.00
Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon-shallot vinaigrette (served on side)
|Margherita
|$18.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, extra-virgin olive oil
Aladdin's Eatery
4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
|Lentil
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
|Spicy Cauliflower
|$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
|Fattoush
|$9.95
Vegan. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs
The Forge Pgh
3345 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Hummus
|$10.00
chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon, and garlic
Aladdin's Eatery
630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Lentil
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
|Veggie Plate
|$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers