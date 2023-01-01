Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street

1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Beef Sandwich Kit$0.00
Beef chuck roast dry brined with sea salt, black pepper & Italian seasoning, seared & braised in red wine until absolutely tender, chopped, presented in a sandwich kit with a Mancini's Italian roll, red wine au jus, house pickled giardiniera veggies, sharp provolone and a side of baked rigatoni in tomato basil sauce with fresh mozzarella.
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Hoagie Sandwich$6.99
More about The Garden Restaurant
The Alcove Bar & Grille image

 

The Alcove - Greentree

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich$9.50
Hot Italian Sausage, peppers, onions, provolone cheese
More about The Alcove - Greentree

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Omelettes

Rigatoni

French Onion Soup

Hummus

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Short Ribs

Patty Melts

Wonton Noodle Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1922 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (469 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston