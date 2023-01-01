Italian sandwiches in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh
|Italian Beef Sandwich Kit
|$0.00
Beef chuck roast dry brined with sea salt, black pepper & Italian seasoning, seared & braised in red wine until absolutely tender, chopped, presented in a sandwich kit with a Mancini's Italian roll, red wine au jus, house pickled giardiniera veggies, sharp provolone and a side of baked rigatoni in tomato basil sauce with fresh mozzarella.
More about The Garden Restaurant
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Italian Hoagie Sandwich
|$6.99