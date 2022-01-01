Kale salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve kale salad
More about Cinderlands Warehouse
Cinderlands Warehouse
2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
Pine Nuts / Lemon Vinaigrette / Chili Flake / Parmesan
More about Walter's BBQ - 4501 Butler St.
Walter's BBQ - 4501 Butler St.
4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Dinner size kale caesar salad with cornbread croutons, parmesan, and house made caesar dressing. Add grilled or fried chicken for some delicious protein!
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Senyai Thai Kitchen
5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Extra Kale Salad Dressing
|$2.00
|Kale salad - V/GF
|$14.00
Fresh kale, Avocado, tomato, mixed in apple cider vinaigrette.
More about Steel Mill Saloon - 1225 Grandview Avenue
Steel Mill Saloon - 1225 Grandview Avenue
1225 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Kale Caesar salad
|$8.00
A classic salad with a twist. Kale lettuce with house made caesar dressing, topped with anchovies, croutons, and parmesan cheese
More about Tako
Tako
214 6th Street, Pittsburgh
|Baby Kale Salad
|$10.00
corn tostada, candied pepitas, manchego cheese, miso-lemon aioli
More about ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines
ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines
1534 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh
|Cranberry Kale Salad
|$5.00