Kale salad in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

Cinderlands Warehouse

2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad$12.00
Pine Nuts / Lemon Vinaigrette / Chili Flake / Parmesan
More about Cinderlands Warehouse
Banner pic

 

Walter's BBQ - 4501 Butler St.

4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Caesar Salad$11.00
Dinner size kale caesar salad with cornbread croutons, parmesan, and house made caesar dressing. Add grilled or fried chicken for some delicious protein!
More about Walter's BBQ - 4501 Butler St.
Item pic

 

Senyai Thai Kitchen

5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Kale Salad Dressing$2.00
Kale salad - V/GF$14.00
Fresh kale, Avocado, tomato, mixed in apple cider vinaigrette.
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Steel Mill Saloon - 1225 Grandview Avenue

1225 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Caesar salad$8.00
A classic salad with a twist. Kale lettuce with house made caesar dressing, topped with anchovies, croutons, and parmesan cheese
More about Steel Mill Saloon - 1225 Grandview Avenue
Item pic

 

Tako

214 6th Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baby Kale Salad$10.00
corn tostada, candied pepitas, manchego cheese, miso-lemon aioli
More about Tako
Consumer pic

 

ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines

1534 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cranberry Kale Salad$5.00
More about ShadoBeni - Trinidadian Vegan Cuisines
Bigham Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Kale Crunch Salad$10.95
A colorful and crunchy combo of fresh rainbow kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, radicchio, carrots, beets, candied pecans, mandarin oranges, feta cheese
More about Bigham Tavern

