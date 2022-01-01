Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$5.99
Smooth and creamy topped with lobster.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
9 Cafe image

 

9 Cafe

900 Wood St., Pittsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Taco$33.00
One 5oz deep fried lobster tail cut in 1/2 in a soft taco over a bed of rice and topped with cilantro, scallions and or taco sauce.
(2 tacos come in 1 order )
More about 9 Cafe
Carl's Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Carl's Tavern

3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisq$5.99
More about Carl's Tavern
Roman Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli-DINNER$26.00
CRAB STUFFED LOBSTER- rice pilaf, chefs' vegetable$36.00
Lobster Mac'n Cheese$25.00
More about Roman Bistro

