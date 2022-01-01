Lox in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve lox
Cafe Moulin
732 Filbert Street, Shadyside
|Lox Toast
|$13.00
smoked salmon, tomato, eggs, herb cream, everything bagel seasoning
Gussy’s Bagels & Deli
3606 5th avenue, Oakland
|Pastrami Lox 1/4 Pound
|$9.00
|Pastrami Lox Half Pound
|$18.00
|Bagel Lox
|$14.00
Gravlax or Pastrami Lox
The Speckled Egg
501 Grant Street Suite 160, Pittsburgh
|Lox & Loaded
|$14.00
House Cured Lox, Everything Bagel, Herb Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Heirloom Tomato, Arugula
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Ciabatta and Lox
|$13.99
House smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, onion, capers and cream cheese on house baked ciabatta bread. With oven roasted potatoes.