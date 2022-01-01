Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

 

Cafe Moulin

732 Filbert Street, Shadyside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lox Toast$13.00
smoked salmon, tomato, eggs, herb cream, everything bagel seasoning
More about Cafe Moulin
Item pic

 

Gussy’s Bagels & Deli

3606 5th avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pastrami Lox 1/4 Pound$9.00
Pastrami Lox Half Pound$18.00
Bagel Lox$14.00
Gravlax or Pastrami Lox
More about Gussy’s Bagels & Deli
Item pic

 

The Speckled Egg

501 Grant Street Suite 160, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox & Loaded$14.00
House Cured Lox, Everything Bagel, Herb Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Heirloom Tomato, Arugula
More about The Speckled Egg
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ciabatta and Lox$13.99
House smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, onion, capers and cream cheese on house baked ciabatta bread. With oven roasted potatoes.
More about Cafe Raymond
Bagel with Lox image

 

Lola's Eatery

3337 Penn Ave, Pgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bagel with Lox$12.06
House-made Bagel: capers, cucumber, pickled reds, tomato, Wild Caught Canadian Smoked Salmon.
More about Lola's Eatery

