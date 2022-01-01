Mac and cheese in Pittsburgh

Industry Public House North Fayette image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industry Public House North Fayette

140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.7 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel$16.00
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Filament Fries$7.00
More about Industry Public House North Fayette
Pimento Mac and Cheese image

 

Coop DeVille

2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pimento Mac and Cheese$4.80
More about Coop DeVille
Carmi Express image

 

Carmi Express

1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mike's Fish$10.00
8 ounce tilapia filet roasted in a buttery, garlic, pepper mix.
Mac n Cheese$4.00
3 Bones$11.00
More about Carmi Express
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys image

 

Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys

599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MotherClucker$15.00
Southern fried chicken, Pepperjack cheese, Bacon jam,honey Siracha aioli, Bun, lettuce and tomato
The Mona Lisa$16.00
San Marzano Sauce, Mozzerella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil
Caesar$13.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Tomato, Croutons
More about Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
Park Bruges image

 

Park Bruges

5801 Bryant Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gerber Farms Roasted Half Chicken$27.00
Bruges frites, sauteed vegetables, pan sauce
Mac and Cheese$13.00
Spicy blend of three cheddar
Cafe Chicken$12.00
basil pesto mayo, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato on sourdough served with Bruges slaw
More about Park Bruges
Walters image

 

Walters

4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
6 Smoked Wings$8.00
6 Wings with your choice of sauce! Amazing!
Coleslaw 12oz$6.00
Collard Greens 12oz$6.00
More about Walters
Industry Public House Lawrenceville image

 

Industry Public House Lawrenceville

4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Model 'T' urkey$15.00
Farmed Out Burgher$16.00
Arsenal Chicken Salad$15.00
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville
The Smiling Moose image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Smiling Moose

1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Tots$12.00
House made beer cheese and white cheddar, bacon, tomato, jalapenos and citrus sour cream
Voorhees Cajun Chicken$10.00
Fresh greens, tomato, mozzarella, Southwest sauce, red onion, brioche. Served with homemade pasta salad.
Habanero Burger$11.00
Grilled Cherry peppers and onions, pepper jack, Southwest sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad
More about The Smiling Moose
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville

5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Turkey Cobb Wrap$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
Nachooooo!!!!!$8.50
beer cheese / pico / pickled jalapenos / roasted black bean dip / smoked cheddar / sour cream
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - South Side

2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Reuben Egg Rolls$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Restaurant banner

 

Chikn - Oakland

3712 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chikn Nugs$9.00
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Nuggets, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 10)
Salad$10.00
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Green Beans, Celery, Red Bell Peppers, Crunchy Tortilla Strips, Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken, tossed in Housemade Creamy Caesar Dressing
Tenders
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 3 or 5)
More about Chikn - Oakland
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Bacon Gouda Burger$14.00
lettuce / tomato / smoked gouda / bacon / grilled onions / 'bama sauce
Hometown Salad$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

