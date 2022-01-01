Mac and cheese in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Industry Public House North Fayette
140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh
|Pretzel
|$16.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
|Filament Fries
|$7.00
Carmi Express
1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh
|Mike's Fish
|$10.00
8 ounce tilapia filet roasted in a buttery, garlic, pepper mix.
|Mac n Cheese
|$4.00
|3 Bones
|$11.00
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh
|MotherClucker
|$15.00
Southern fried chicken, Pepperjack cheese, Bacon jam,honey Siracha aioli, Bun, lettuce and tomato
|The Mona Lisa
|$16.00
San Marzano Sauce, Mozzerella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil
|Caesar
|$13.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Tomato, Croutons
Park Bruges
5801 Bryant Street, Pittsburgh
|Gerber Farms Roasted Half Chicken
|$27.00
Bruges frites, sauteed vegetables, pan sauce
|Mac and Cheese
|$13.00
Spicy blend of three cheddar
|Cafe Chicken
|$12.00
basil pesto mayo, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato on sourdough served with Bruges slaw
Walters
4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville
|6 Smoked Wings
|$8.00
6 Wings with your choice of sauce! Amazing!
|Coleslaw 12oz
|$6.00
|Collard Greens 12oz
|$6.00
Industry Public House Lawrenceville
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Model 'T' urkey
|$15.00
|Farmed Out Burgher
|$16.00
|Arsenal Chicken Salad
|$15.00
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Smiling Moose
1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Loaded Tots
|$12.00
House made beer cheese and white cheddar, bacon, tomato, jalapenos and citrus sour cream
|Voorhees Cajun Chicken
|$10.00
Fresh greens, tomato, mozzarella, Southwest sauce, red onion, brioche. Served with homemade pasta salad.
|Habanero Burger
|$11.00
Grilled Cherry peppers and onions, pepper jack, Southwest sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Turkey Cobb Wrap
|$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
|Nachooooo!!!!!
|$8.50
beer cheese / pico / pickled jalapenos / roasted black bean dip / smoked cheddar / sour cream
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
Chikn - Oakland
3712 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Chikn Nugs
|$9.00
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Nuggets, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 10)
|Salad
|$10.00
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Green Beans, Celery, Red Bell Peppers, Crunchy Tortilla Strips, Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken, tossed in Housemade Creamy Caesar Dressing
|Tenders
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 3 or 5)
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Bacon Gouda Burger
|$14.00
lettuce / tomato / smoked gouda / bacon / grilled onions / 'bama sauce
|Hometown Salad
|$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries