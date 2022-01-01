Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Lot 17 image

 

Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Sandwich$15.00
More about Lot 17
Industry Public House North Fayette image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industry Public House North Fayette

140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.7 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Mahi Tacos$15.00
More about Industry Public House North Fayette
Rear End Gastropub & Garage image

 

Rear End Gastropub & Garage

399 Butler St, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mahi Tacos$12.00
3 Mahi Tacos topped with Pickled Red onion and Serrano Slaw, Jalepeno Crema.
More about Rear End Gastropub & Garage
Industry Public House Lawrenceville image

 

Industry Public House Lawrenceville

4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Tacos$15.00
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi Tacos$11.99
Blackened mahi mahi with jalapeno and
lime slaw, drizzled with spicy ranch.
Served with chips and salsa
Mahi Salad$12.99
Grilled mahi over mixed greens,
roasted asparagus, red onions,
cucumbers, herb roasted tomatoes
and shaved parmesan. Served with a
lemon pepper vinaigrette
More about Dad's Pub & Grub

