Mahi mahi in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve mahi mahi
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Industry Public House North Fayette
140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Mahi Tacos
|$15.00
Rear End Gastropub & Garage
399 Butler St, Etna
|Mahi Tacos
|$12.00
3 Mahi Tacos topped with Pickled Red onion and Serrano Slaw, Jalepeno Crema.
Industry Public House Lawrenceville
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Grilled Mahi Tacos
|$15.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|Mahi Tacos
|$11.99
Blackened mahi mahi with jalapeno and
lime slaw, drizzled with spicy ranch.
Served with chips and salsa
|Mahi Salad
|$12.99
Grilled mahi over mixed greens,
roasted asparagus, red onions,
cucumbers, herb roasted tomatoes
and shaved parmesan. Served with a
lemon pepper vinaigrette