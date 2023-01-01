Mango salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve mango salad
More about Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills
Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills
1720 Washington Road, Upper Saint Clair
|Shrimp Salad with Mango & Avocado
|$10.05
Shrimp, Fresh salad blend, mango, avocado, cucumber, green onions, crunchy onions, shichimi torgarashi, tossed in poke sauce (cucumber wasabi dressing)
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Senyai Thai Kitchen
5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Mango Salad -GF
|$12.00
Shrimp or tofu, fresh mango, red onion, mixed with thai style dressing.
More about Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area
Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area
210 Mcholme Drive, North Fayette Township
|Shrimp Salad with Mango & Avocado
|$10.05
Shrimp, Fresh salad blend, mango, avocado, cucumber, green onions, crunchy onions, shichimi torgarashi, tossed in poke sauce (cucumber wasabi dressing)