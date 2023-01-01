Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango salad in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve mango salad

Item pic

 

Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills

1720 Washington Road, Upper Saint Clair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad with Mango & Avocado$10.05
Shrimp, Fresh salad blend, mango, avocado, cucumber, green onions, crunchy onions, shichimi torgarashi, tossed in poke sauce (cucumber wasabi dressing) 
More about Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills
Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Salad$9.00
More about Silk Elephant
Item pic

 

Senyai Thai Kitchen

5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Salad -GF$12.00
Shrimp or tofu, fresh mango, red onion, mixed with thai style dressing.
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area

210 Mcholme Drive, North Fayette Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Salad with Mango & Avocado$10.05
Shrimp, Fresh salad blend, mango, avocado, cucumber, green onions, crunchy onions, shichimi torgarashi, tossed in poke sauce (cucumber wasabi dressing)
More about Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area

