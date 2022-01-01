Meatloaf in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve meatloaf
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Open Faced Meatloaf
|$10.99
House smoked meatloaf and mashed potatoes topped with gravy and served over toasted sourdough.
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill - Mt. Washington
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh
|Meatloaf
|$18.00
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Meatloaf
|$18.00
Carmi Express - Northside Pittsburgh
1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh
|Meatloaf
|$10.00
Carl's Tavern
3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh
|Ma's Meatloaf
|$9.99
The Dor-Stop Restaurant
1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
|Meatloaf Melt Sandwich
|$11.25
Hot homemade meatloaf, sautéed onions, green peppers, and melted Swiss cheese on grilled Italian bread with home fries
|Hot Meatloaf Sandwich
|$11.25
Our homemade recipe meatloaf with fresh cut home fries or French Fries and gravy