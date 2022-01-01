Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve meatloaf

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Open Faced Meatloaf$10.99
House smoked meatloaf and mashed potatoes topped with gravy and served over toasted sourdough.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill - Mt. Washington

201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatloaf$18.00
More about Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill - Mt. Washington
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill

144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatloaf$18.00
More about Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
Meatloaf image

 

Carmi Express - Northside Pittsburgh

1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatloaf$10.00
More about Carmi Express - Northside Pittsburgh
Carl's Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Carl's Tavern

3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ma's Meatloaf$9.99
More about Carl's Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Dor-Stop Restaurant

1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatloaf Melt Sandwich$11.25
Hot homemade meatloaf, sautéed onions, green peppers, and melted Swiss cheese on grilled Italian bread with home fries
Hot Meatloaf Sandwich$11.25
Our homemade recipe meatloaf with fresh cut home fries or French Fries and gravy
More about The Dor-Stop Restaurant

