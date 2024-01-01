Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mongolian beef in
Pittsburgh
/
Pittsburgh
/
Mongolian Beef
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve mongolian beef
CHINATOWN INN
520 Third Avenue, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
M12. Mongolian Beef
$17.00
More about CHINATOWN INN
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
mongolian beef
$26.00
flank steak, onion, scallion, sweet brown sauce
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
