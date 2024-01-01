Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Moo goo gai pan in
Pittsburgh
/
Pittsburgh
/
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve moo goo gai pan
CHINATOWN INN
520 Third Avenue, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
L-Moo Goo Gai Pan
$11.25
More about CHINATOWN INN
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
GF moo goo gai pan
$22.00
snow peas, mushroom, bamboo, white sauce
moo goo gai pan
$22.00
snow peas, mushroom, bamboo, white sauce
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
