Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Moo shu pork in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve moo shu pork

Consumer pic

 

CHINATOWN INN

520 Third Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
M1. Moo Shu Pork$14.00
More about CHINATOWN INN
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel image

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
pork moo shu$22.00
shredded pork, cabbage, egg, mushroom, bamboo, scallion, hoisin sauce, pancake (4)
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Turkey Clubs

Singapore Noodles

Pork Belly

Cucumber Salad

Kimchi

Shrimp Basket

Rice Soup

Corn Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (623 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston