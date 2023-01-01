Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Item pic

 

Campus Deli - 400 Semple St, Pittsburgh PA, 15213

400 Semple Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$4.99
More about Campus Deli - 400 Semple St, Pittsburgh PA, 15213
Item pic

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Crispy cheesy mozzarella sticks with marinara on the side.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Mario's East Side Saloon image

 

Mario's East Side Saloon

5442 Walnut St, Shadyside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
More about Mario's East Side Saloon
Mario's South Side Saloon image

PIZZA • GRILL

Mario's South Side Saloon

1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1353 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
More about Mario's South Side Saloon
Item pic

 

The Alcove - Greentree

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MOZZARELLA STICKS W/ MARINARA$7.00
Mozzarella sticks$7.00
More about The Alcove - Greentree
5e492522-8b6a-4caa-93f5-60fa8e2cc492 image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Smiling Moose - Pittsburgh, PA

1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Served with San Marzano DOP marinara. Vegetarian.
More about The Smiling Moose - Pittsburgh, PA
Milky Way image

PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Milky Way - Pittsburgh

2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
More about Milky Way - Pittsburgh
Consumer pic

 

Chip N Rocks Pizzeria

2885 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS$5.99
5 MOZZARELLA STICKS SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE
More about Chip N Rocks Pizzeria

