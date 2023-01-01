Mozzarella sticks in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
More about Campus Deli - 400 Semple St, Pittsburgh PA, 15213
Campus Deli - 400 Semple St, Pittsburgh PA, 15213
400 Semple Street, Pittsburgh
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$4.99
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.99
Crispy cheesy mozzarella sticks with marinara on the side.
More about Mario's East Side Saloon
Mario's East Side Saloon
5442 Walnut St, Shadyside
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
More about Mario's South Side Saloon
PIZZA • GRILL
Mario's South Side Saloon
1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
More about The Alcove - Greentree
The Alcove - Greentree
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|MOZZARELLA STICKS W/ MARINARA
|$7.00
|Mozzarella sticks
|$7.00
More about The Smiling Moose - Pittsburgh, PA
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Smiling Moose - Pittsburgh, PA
1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
Served with San Marzano DOP marinara. Vegetarian.
More about Milky Way - Pittsburgh
PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Milky Way - Pittsburgh
2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.95