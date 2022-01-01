Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve muffins

SAUSAGE MUFFIN image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack'd Egg

4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (1282 reviews)
Takeout
SAUSAGE MUFFIN$5.99
Jimmy Dean Sausage, Folded Egg and American Cheese on an English Muffin served with Crispy Potato Pancakes.
More about The Crack'd Egg
Pamela’s Diner image

 

Pamela’s Diner

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Muffin$1.75
More about Pamela’s Diner
Item pic

 

Allegro Hearth Bakery

2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$2.75
Banana Nut or Blueberry
More about Allegro Hearth Bakery
Item pic

 

Saxbys

4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Muffin Cold Brew
A special cold brew in celebration of the graduation season, ideated and voted on by graduating seniors! Cold Brew with french toast muffin steeped oat milk. Available for a limited time.
Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.80
A traditional yogurt muffin filled with an untraditional (read: awesome) amount of chocolate chips.
More about Saxbys
Eadie's Market & Catering image

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
English Muffin Eggwich$3.99
English muffin eggwich with your choice of cheese and meat.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar image

SANDWICHES

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar

7221 Church Ave, Ben Avon

Avg 4.5 (79 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.20
Cheesecake Muffin$2.52
More about Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar
The Speckled Egg image

 

The Speckled Egg

501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
English Muffin$2.50
More about The Speckled Egg
Item pic

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$3.50
Apple Crumb Muffin
Apple Muffin$3.50
More about Square Cafe
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
English Muffin$1.75
More about Pamela's Diner
Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Muffin$3.00
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner

427 Washington Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
English Muffin$1.75
More about Pamela's Diner
Item pic

 

Square One

1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Blueberry-Strawberry Streusel Muffin$3.25
GF Blueberry Streusel Muffin$3.00
Vegan, Gluten Free.
Square Cafe Bakery
GF Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$3.25
More about Square One

