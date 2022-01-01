Muffins in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve muffins
The Crack'd Egg
4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh
|SAUSAGE MUFFIN
|$5.99
Jimmy Dean Sausage, Folded Egg and American Cheese on an English Muffin served with Crispy Potato Pancakes.
Allegro Hearth Bakery
2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Muffin
|$2.75
Banana Nut or Blueberry
Saxbys
4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh
|French Toast Muffin Cold Brew
A special cold brew in celebration of the graduation season, ideated and voted on by graduating seniors! Cold Brew with french toast muffin steeped oat milk. Available for a limited time.
|Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$2.80
A traditional yogurt muffin filled with an untraditional (read: awesome) amount of chocolate chips.
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|English Muffin Eggwich
|$3.99
English muffin eggwich with your choice of cheese and meat.
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar
7221 Church Ave, Ben Avon
|Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$2.20
|Cheesecake Muffin
|$2.52
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.50
Apple Crumb Muffin
|Apple Muffin
|$3.50