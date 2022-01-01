Mushroom burgers in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$10.99
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped melted swiss, sautéed mushrooms and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
Pamela’s Diner
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$10.25
Comes w/ choice of side
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$13.95
Sauteed mushrooms topped with Swiss and onion rings on our Ale House burger. Certified Angus prime beef grilled to order. Served on a fresh brioche roll or whole-wheat bun. Includes choice of side, lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle.
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Mushroom Burger
|$7.99
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Mushroom and Swiss Burger
|$13.00
Crimini mushrooms, red wine caramelized onions, house bbq sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.