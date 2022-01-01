Mushroom burgers in Pittsburgh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.99
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped melted swiss, sautéed mushrooms and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Lot 17 image

 

Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$14.00
More about Lot 17
Pamela’s Diner image

 

Pamela’s Diner

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$10.25
Comes w/ choice of side
More about Pamela’s Diner
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.95
Sauteed mushrooms topped with Swiss and onion rings on our Ale House burger. Certified Angus prime beef grilled to order. Served on a fresh brioche roll or whole-wheat bun. Includes choice of side, lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle.
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Burger$7.99
More about The Garden Restaurant
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mushroom and Swiss Burger$13.00
Crimini mushrooms, red wine caramelized onions, house bbq sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
More about Cafe Raymond
Roman Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.00
More about Roman Bistro

