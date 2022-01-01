Mussels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve mussels
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Steamed Mussels
|$10.99
A pound of mussels steamed in a white wine garlic sauce and served with garlic toast.
More about Cinderlands Foederhouse
Cinderlands Foederhouse
3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Curry Mussels & Frites
|$18.00
1 lb. Prince Edward Island Mussels / Red Curry Paste / Coconut Milk / Lemon Grass / Scallions
More about Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Mussels
|$15.00
PEI Mussels, Bourbon Cream, Leeks, Garlic
More about Silk Elephant
TAPAS
Silk Elephant
1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Mussels Siam on the Half Shell
|$7.00