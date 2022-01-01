Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Mussels$10.99
A pound of mussels steamed in a white wine garlic sauce and served with garlic toast.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Cinderlands Foederhouse image

 

Cinderlands Foederhouse

3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry Mussels & Frites$18.00
1 lb. Prince Edward Island Mussels / Red Curry Paste / Coconut Milk / Lemon Grass / Scallions
More about Cinderlands Foederhouse
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys image

 

Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys

599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$15.00
PEI Mussels, Bourbon Cream, Leeks, Garlic
More about Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels Siam on the Half Shell$7.00
More about Silk Elephant
Roman Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels PEI$14.00
Mussels PEI W/Sausage$17.00
More about Roman Bistro

