Nachos in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve nachos

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Grande$8.99
House made corn tortilla chips smothered in Colby jack cheese, topped with tomatoes, jalapenos and served with salsa and sour cream. Add homemade chili, chicken, or BBQ pulled pork for $2.99
Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Nachos$12.00
Sly Fox Taphouse

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spiked Nachos$8.00
Tortilla Chips topped with House Cheese, Fresh Salsa, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Green Onion & Jalapenos. Add Pulled Chicken or BBQ Pulled Pork $3
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$12.75
Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila

810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos$10.00
Crispy Totopos covered with Melted Cheeses, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, grilled Peppers and Onions.
Nachos$5.00
Crispy Totopos covered with Melted Cheeses, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, grilled Peppers and Onions.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industry Public House North Fayette

140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.7 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Built to Order Nachos$14.00
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill

144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MVP- Nachos-Chicken$13.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Maxwell's Pizza

600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Nachos$10.99
Chili Cheese Nachos$10.99
Pulled Pork Loaded Nachos$10.99
Lucha Street Tacos

2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Cargados (Loaded Nachos)$9.00
Start with corn tortilla chips, add our 5 star Queso, hurricanrana salsa, sour cream, crispy jalapeno chips and your choice of our delicious proteins.
Nachos Cargados (Loaded Nachos)$9.00
Start with corn tortilla chips, add our 5 star Queso, hurricanrana salsa, sour cream, crispy jalapeno chips and your choice of our delicious proteins.
Mario's East Side Saloon

5442 Walnut St, Shadyside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mario's Nachos$10.00
Industry Public House Lawrenceville

4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Built to Order Nachos$14.00
Steel Mill Saloon

1225 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steel Mill Nachos$10.00
After all we are a bar and what bar doesn’t have Nachos? In the Mill, the nachos are one of the most common shareable items among the union workers. They consist of tortilla chips, cheddar jack cheese, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream.
Hop Farm Brewing Company

5601 Butler St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$15.00
Cheese sauce, ground beef,
pico de gallo, sour cream,
fresh jalapeño
Vegan Nachos$15.00
vegan cheese sauce, veggie burger 'beef',
pico de gallo, fresh jalapeño
TACOS

Doce Taqueria Southside

1302 E Carson st, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho No Meat$7.50
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Jalapeno, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
Nacho Loaded$8.50
Choice of Protein or Veg (excluding fish), tortilla chips, nacho cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Smiling Moose

1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Southwestern Style Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips, house made beer cheese, bourbon glazed BBQ pulled pork, black beans, tomatoes, jalapenos , cilantro, Pineapple Pico De Gallo, Citrus Sour Cream
Viva Los Tacos

3901 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips, Black beans, Queso, Pico, crema, Choice of birria, Chicken, Carnitas, or Steak
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ballpark Nacho$6.99
Ball Park (cheese & jalapeños)
Loaded Nacho$10.99
Loaded (chili, cheese, tomato, jalapeños, lettuce with a side of salsa and sour cream)
Doce Taqueria McKnight

4826 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho No Meat$6.50
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, lettuce pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, Cholula crema, Farmers cheese, cilantro and lime.
Loaded Nacho$8.50
Choice of Protein or veg (excluding Fish), tortilla chips, nacho cheese, lettuce pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, Cholula crema, Farmers cheese, cilantro and lime.
PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Milky Way

2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$6.95
Totopo Cocina & Cantina

660 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$10.00
Crisp Totopos covered with Melted Cheeses, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños and Green Onions
NACHO TRAY$100.00
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Mount Nachos$9.95
A giant serving of house made tortilla chips, melted beer cheese, tomato, jalapeno, black beans, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and of course salsa
Please note that all toppings will be packaged individually on the side to preserve the crispness of our tortilla chips.
Willow Station

3841 Willow Ave., Castle Shannon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smores Nachos$12.00
