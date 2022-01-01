Nachos in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve nachos
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Nacho Grande
|$8.99
House made corn tortilla chips smothered in Colby jack cheese, topped with tomatoes, jalapenos and served with salsa and sour cream. Add homemade chili, chicken, or BBQ pulled pork for $2.99
Sly Fox Taphouse
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Spiked Nachos
|$8.00
Tortilla Chips topped with House Cheese, Fresh Salsa, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Green Onion & Jalapenos. Add Pulled Chicken or BBQ Pulled Pork $3
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Nachos
|$12.75
Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh
|Nachos
|$10.00
Crispy Totopos covered with Melted Cheeses, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, grilled Peppers and Onions.
|Nachos
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Industry Public House North Fayette
140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh
|Built to Order Nachos
|$14.00
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|MVP- Nachos-Chicken
|$13.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Maxwell's Pizza
600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue
|BBQ Nachos
|$10.99
|Chili Cheese Nachos
|$10.99
|Pulled Pork Loaded Nachos
|$10.99
Lucha Street Tacos
2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh
|Nachos Cargados (Loaded Nachos)
|$9.00
Start with corn tortilla chips, add our 5 star Queso, hurricanrana salsa, sour cream, crispy jalapeno chips and your choice of our delicious proteins.
Mario's East Side Saloon
5442 Walnut St, Shadyside
|Mario's Nachos
|$10.00
Industry Public House Lawrenceville
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Built to Order Nachos
|$14.00
Steel Mill Saloon
1225 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Steel Mill Nachos
|$10.00
After all we are a bar and what bar doesn’t have Nachos? In the Mill, the nachos are one of the most common shareable items among the union workers. They consist of tortilla chips, cheddar jack cheese, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream.
Hop Farm Brewing Company
5601 Butler St, Pittsburgh
|Nachos
|$15.00
Cheese sauce, ground beef,
pico de gallo, sour cream,
fresh jalapeño
|Vegan Nachos
|$15.00
vegan cheese sauce, veggie burger 'beef',
pico de gallo, fresh jalapeño
TACOS
Doce Taqueria Southside
1302 E Carson st, Pittsburgh
|Nacho No Meat
|$7.50
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Jalapeno, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
|Nacho Loaded
|$8.50
Choice of Protein or Veg (excluding fish), tortilla chips, nacho cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Smiling Moose
1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Loaded Southwestern Style Nachos
|$13.00
Tortilla chips, house made beer cheese, bourbon glazed BBQ pulled pork, black beans, tomatoes, jalapenos , cilantro, Pineapple Pico De Gallo, Citrus Sour Cream
Viva Los Tacos
3901 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla chips, Black beans, Queso, Pico, crema, Choice of birria, Chicken, Carnitas, or Steak
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|Ballpark Nacho
|$6.99
Ball Park (cheese & jalapeños)
|Loaded Nacho
|$10.99
Loaded (chili, cheese, tomato, jalapeños, lettuce with a side of salsa and sour cream)
Doce Taqueria McKnight
4826 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
|Nacho No Meat
|$6.50
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, lettuce pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, Cholula crema, Farmers cheese, cilantro and lime.
|Loaded Nacho
|$8.50
Choice of Protein or veg (excluding Fish), tortilla chips, nacho cheese, lettuce pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, Cholula crema, Farmers cheese, cilantro and lime.
Totopo Cocina & Cantina
660 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon
|Nachos
|$10.00
Crisp Totopos covered with Melted Cheeses, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños and Green Onions
|NACHO TRAY
|$100.00
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bigham Tavern
321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh
|Mount Nachos
|$9.95
A giant serving of house made tortilla chips, melted beer cheese, tomato, jalapeno, black beans, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and of course salsa
Please note that all toppings will be packaged individually on the side to preserve the crispness of our tortilla chips.