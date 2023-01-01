Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle salad in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve noodle salad

Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street

1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh

Sesame Crusted Tofu Udon Noodle Salad$0.00
Tender udon noodles mixed w napa cabbage, broccoli, red pepper, cucumber, carrot & scallion in a toasted sesame scallion vinaigrette topped with black & white sesame crusted gochujang marinated tofu.
Vegetarian.
Sesame Scallion Udon Noodle Salad$8.00
Tender udon noodles mixed w napa cabbage, broccoli, red pepper, cucumber, carrot & scallion in a toasted sesame scallion vinaigrette
Vegetarian.
Local Provisions - Pittsburgh

1111 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh

Soba Noodle Salad + Salmon Tataki$16.00
carrot / daikon / mushrooms / green onion / sesame / orange chili vinaigrette
