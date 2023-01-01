Noodle salad in Pittsburgh
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh
|Sesame Crusted Tofu Udon Noodle Salad
|$0.00
Tender udon noodles mixed w napa cabbage, broccoli, red pepper, cucumber, carrot & scallion in a toasted sesame scallion vinaigrette topped with black & white sesame crusted gochujang marinated tofu.
Vegetarian.
|Sesame Scallion Udon Noodle Salad
|$8.00
Tender udon noodles mixed w napa cabbage, broccoli, red pepper, cucumber, carrot & scallion in a toasted sesame scallion vinaigrette
Vegetarian.